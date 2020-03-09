This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: Writing Local News Stories

News reporters in the old days were depicted by Hollywood, probably accurately, as pushy and persistent. In a world in which so much of the media landscape has been turned upside down, the basic attributes needed by a good news reporter haven’t changed an iota.

In her white paper, veteran Globe and Mail and Vancouver Sun reporter Barbara Yaffe drills down to the basics of getting the goods for local news. And on audio, in a one-on-one interview between host Tim Shoults and the Vancouver Courier’s Editor in Chief, Martha Perkins, learn how getting the stories in your town is about keeping an open and curious mind.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.