Universal app to replace Toronto Star Touch

The Toronto Star will soon launch a new universal app that operates both on smartphones and tablets, in place of the Star Touch tablet app it introduced in 2015, a staff memo says.

"In response to feedback, we are announcing that the Star will launch a new universal app that operates both on smartphones and tablets and that offers more of the features that you, our readers, have told us you want: breaking news, constant updates, more content, easy searches and navigation and the ability to share items much more easily on social media," writes the Star's publisher John Boynton.

The last edition of Star Touch will be July 31, 2017.