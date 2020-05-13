We all win when we support great journalism

In partnership with the National Newspaper Awards, News Media Canada is pleased to offer all members special house ads that celebrate all the winner's from this year's competition. The ads are now available for download in both print and digital forms.

This year's main advertisement (displayed below) is available to run in your publication.

If you would like to run this ad in your publication, please contact Brent Jolly by email here. He will be happy to send you all the necessary files and fonts.

Publications who won a specific category award will be contacted individually.