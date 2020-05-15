Winnipeg Free Press connects businesses with customers amidst pandemic

In late March, the Winnipeg Free Press, in partnership with Bold Commerce, launched the

listing service Buylocal.ly. This interactive, free directory allows businesses still in operation

to provide information such as how to order along with pickup and delivery options so that

consumers know when, where, and how to support them.

As of April 24, less than one month after launching, nearly 1,000 businesses have registered in the Winnipeg area alone. Our buylocal.ly listing page has been viewed more than 54,000 times and has been shared more than 19,000 times.

