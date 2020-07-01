World News Day 2020 sets ambitious global target

Highlighting journalism's importance in an age of misinformation, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and World Editors Forum (WEF) aim to have 100 media supporters from around the world, up from 40 last year, for World News Day 2020.

The annual global event is to take place on Monday, September 28.

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), which represents more than 18,000 publications, 15,000 online sites and more than 3,000 companies in more than 120 countries, is supporting the initiative through its editors' network. Major media organizations in Canada and beyond are participating in 2020.

If you want to add your masthead as a supporter of this global event, here are five ways you and your newsroom can get involved: