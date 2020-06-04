You can attend WAN-IFRA’s e-Summit for free!

All News media Canada members have been invited to attend the upcoming WAN-IFRA World Media Leaders e-Summit, which will take place between June 15 and 18th.

This special e-Summit will focus on strategies and insights to help news media as we face one of the most difficult times in its history, and adapt to the new post-COVID world.

All you have to do is share the Association Directors' promotion code WMLeS_WANIFRA, to be used in the registration form at this link.

Register today. Don't miss out.