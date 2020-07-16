Google News Initiative launches innovation challenge to support media

The Google News Initiative’s (GNI) has launched its Innovation Challenge to support projects that drive digital innovation and develop new business models.

The GNI will fund a set of projects from around the world that meet specified criteria, with the intent of producing learnings and thought leadership that can be shared with the wider industry.

The Challenge will focus on projects that generate growth and diversification of revenue for local media who elevate underrepresented audiences and promote diversity, equity and inclusion within their journalism.

Google will fund selected projects up to USD $300,000 and will finance up to 70 per cent of the total project cost.

The application window for the Challenge will close on August 12th, 2020 23:59 PT. For more information, please click here.