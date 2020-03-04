Postmedia introduces new changes to its news websites

Postmedia has announced that its news websites are all set for upgrades, delivering better experiences for audiences and greater performance for advertisers.

Over the coming months, all of Postmedia’s daily newspaper sites will be migrating to the all-new user experience with improved performance and a fresh, modern look. Site by site rollouts are expected to be completed by late spring.

New user features include:

Cross-device commenting

Prioritized video

Discoverability widgets

Accessibility compliance – following AODA guidelines – including mouse-free navigation

International privacy standards – GDPR and CCPA compliant

To read more about what these changes mean, please click here.