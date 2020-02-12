Case Study: Newspapers work for local digital advertising

With their “Love the Way” ad campaign, VIA Rail found that strategically including local Canadian media in their 2019 media plan resulted in the revenue, ridership and transaction increases while also supporting local newsrooms. The campaign was so successful that they are continuing the strategy for 2020.

“With the Love the Way campaign, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) and media agency Touché! are demonstrating that it’s possible for major Canadian advertisers to become precious allies in ensuring the sustainability of local newsrooms all while continuing to launch impactful campaigns.” - Alain Desormiers, founder of Touché!

