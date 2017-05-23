Community newspaper readers are engaged: presentation

The printed community newspaper continues to hold the position of favourite source of local news and information in communities large and small across Canada. Newspapers are also a key driver in the automotive path-to-purchase, even with today’s reliance on the internet. Seven out of ten community newspaper readers report that they read or look at the automotive ads that appear in their printed paper.

New research, funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage, explores engagement with community newspapers in Canada as well as the key role they play in the automotive path-to-purchase. News Media Canada has produced a two-part presentation that highlights key engagement metrics (part one) as well as the automotive purchase cycle (part two).

For more information contact Kelly Levson, Director of Marketing and Research at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.