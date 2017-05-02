Community newspaper readers are multi-platform readers

Print remains the primary medium for community newspaper readers, although they choose a combination of print and digital platforms to access newspaper content. More than four out of ten community newspaper readers access content across all platforms (print, computer, phone, tablet).

This new fact sheet from News Media Canada highlights key metrics on readership habits on printed and digital platforms, as detailed in part one of the Community Newspapers Drive Results 2017 presentation. This new research, funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage, explores engagement with community newspapers in Canada as well as the key role they play in the automotive path-to-purchase.

For more information contact Kelly Levson, Director of Marketing and Research at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.