Fact Sheet: Government Public Notice and Newspapers

The government has a duty to inform Canadians about its programs, services, policies and decisions. Advertising is one of many ways the government ensures that individuals, families and businesses have the information they need to exercise their rights and responsibilities and to make decisions about their health, safety and security.

Download this News Media Canada fact sheet from 2019 that includes the recent research proving that Canadians want to see advertising about government programs and services in newspapers more than any other media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR