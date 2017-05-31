Frequency in newspapers works: presentation

To effectively advertise a brand's message, advertisers need to reach consumers multiple times in order to build familiarity.

Explore the concept of 'frequency' in this News Media Canada presentation. Determining the right frequency of an advertisement is not an easy task. Too little exposure, for example, and the advertisement(s) will fall flat and fail to be noticed; too much, by contrast, and the public will be inundated and overwhelmed.

Research indicates that, across all media, an individual’s first exposure to an ad is more impactful than when that same ad is seen later. To give substance to this claim, Newspapers Canada has been researching the frequency of newspaper ads. Research shows that the impact of ad frequency in newspapers is significant.

Click here to learn more about Frequency in Newspaper Advertising.