Help your readers SPOT fake news with house ads

In today’s climate of fake news and disinformation it has never been more important to educate readers on how to tell fact from fiction. That's why News Media Canada has developed a variety of house ads that publishers can run to teach their readers how to use four simple steps to improve their media literacy.
SPOT Fake News Online ads are available in a variety of creative executions and ad sizes. Four different creative versions of small space ads are available in 2”x3”, 3”x2”, 3”x4”, 3”x8” or 10”x3” formats. Source files are available to create custom sizes if needed. Contact Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca if you have any questions.
- SPOT Creative Version 1 – click here
- SPOT Creative Version 2 – click here
- SPOT Creative Version 3 – click here
- SPOT Creative Version 4 – click here