Innovative newspaper creative: Finnish retailer runs optical illusion on the front page of a newspaper

TBWA\Helsinki brought together two of its clients, retailer HOK-Elanto and newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, for an eye-catching print ad tied to news that the government would be relaxing some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The black-and-white ad appears to be an illegible blur until viewed from six feet away, after which the message becomes clear: “Keeping it safe. From a distance.”

“Instead of just telling or teaching people how to act we wanted to let them experience it,” said Joni Furstenborg, creative director at TBWA\Helsinki. “We believe that by doing this we will leave a stronger imprint and more people will remember our important message.”

