Introducing our new program: Advertise Local

News Media Canada has developed a NEW program to help publishers provide added value and increased online exposure for their advertisers as the country gradually begins to re-open.

Advertise Local was designed to celebrate and support brands and businesses across Canada who choose to spend their ad dollars supporting local, Canadian news media.

As part of this national program, we are creating the first-ever Local Advertiser List, an evolving summary of businesses by market that advertise in Canadian news media. Businesses on the Local Advertiser List will be provided with a “Local Advertiser” badge which they will be encouraged to display on their social channels, websites and advertising.

How publishers can participate? There are three simple steps:

1) Add your top advertisers to the Local Advertiser List

Download an Excel file, fill in the required information and email back to us. We will take care of the rest.

2) Educate your readers about the Advertise Local initiative

By running one of the pre-written editorials available for download or develop your

own.

3) Run the Advertise Local ads

In your newspaper or on your website to promote the Local Advertiser List. We have developed a series of ads that will help direct your readers to the Local Advertiser List. You will be able to download the working files and customize the size or add your own logo.

Everything you need to participate is available to download from the News Media Canada site by clicking here. If you have questions or need help with any of the above steps just email Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.

The Advertise Local program and Local Advertiser List will be supported by a social media influencer campaign highlighting the importance of buying local in additional to a digital ad campaign in late August/early September.