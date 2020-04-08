Local Matters: Tools to help your community

Newspapers across the country are finding ways to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are reminding readers about the importance of giving back to the community. Others are promoting gift certificate programs to support local businesses that are facing hardships due to social distancing. Some newspapers are running Local Matters campaigns (print/digital) using the Proud Advertiser material from last year.

One newspaper in Saskatchewan, the Clark’s Crossing Gazette, is having success running Local Matters campaigns packaged as part of a COVID-19 Local Survival Guide. The package includes a print ad and weekly promotion with the Local Matters theme on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

Print ads, digital ads and source material for Local Matters can be downloaded from the News Media Canada site by clicking here.