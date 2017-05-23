Marketers seek greater transparency for digital ads

Digital ad fraud is a significant global problem affecting open exchanges as well as premium and private exchanges.

This benchmark study, done with online fraud detection company Sentrant, identified the breadth and depth of invalid traffic through ad fraud amongst participants’ campaigns.

Specifically, the study:

Monitored online advertising campaigns of participants in real time to detect and determine the percentage of fraud throughout the time period

Identified the level of fraud across advertising channels (premium publishers, ad networks)

Determined fraud levels based upon device platform (desktop vs. mobile) and format

Identified outlying results and uncovered what produces anomalies

Provided suggestions on actions to take that mitigate ad fraud

As well, this issue was recently covered in a story by the Globe and Mail.