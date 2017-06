Almost nine of ten Canadians (85%) read a newspaper on any platform each week, new research shows.

Updated research from News Media Canada confirms that newspaper readership is strong and stable across all platforms.

The Newspapers 24/7 study examines readership by platform and time and day – new data confirms that more adults are embracing technology to read newspaper content and they are doing this while still reading in print.

An updated presentation and fact sheets are now available online.