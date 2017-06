News Media Canada is pleased to offer members redesigned and updated industry advertisements.

These ads, currently available only in English, cover a number of areas. They include 'automotive 0-100K, 'vehicle of the year', 'financial', and 'mobile'

Source material for all these ads can be obtained from Kelly Levson, director of marketing and research, by email. She can be reached at: klevson@newsmediacanada.ca