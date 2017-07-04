Three in ten adults read newspaper content in print and digital

More Canadians are embracing technology to read newspaper content, and they are doing this while still reading in print.

Three out of ten adults (30 per cent) report reading newspaper content on all four platforms weekly. An updated presentation is now available featuring data from the latest research from News Media Canada.

The Newspapers 24/7 study examines readership by platform and time and day – new data confirms that more adults are embracing technology to read newspaper content and they are doing this while still reading in print.

Updated study material is now available online.