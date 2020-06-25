Torstar provides discounted advertising space for BIPOC businesses

Torstar is dedicating $250,000 in advertising space for businesses owned or operated by members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour communities. One complimentary print ad valued at $500 will be allocated to the first 500 eligible businesses that apply.

The Your Local Spotlight program draws upon Torstar's media properties to provide a voice to their diverse communities in an effort to take concrete steps to address inequality, exclusion and discrimination.

Interested groups must apply by August 14, 2020.

To learn more about the campaign, please click here.