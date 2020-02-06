Use SPOT Fake News Online to combat disinformation about the Coronavirus

Fake news and disinformation online is on ongoing challenge, but the good news is that there is an easy way to tell fact from fiction. The SPOT Fake News Online tool, released by News Media Canada back in Fall 2019, highlights four simple steps that can be used to evaluate online stories.

Watch the short video online by clicking here and learn how to ask yourself four simple questions. Read more online here.

Newspapers can also promote this technique to their readers by running any of the four versions of house ads in their papers. Click here and here to view and download ad material.