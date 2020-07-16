Additional help for businesses under Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

A little-known rule regarding the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) could mean millions of dollars in additional support for businesses that qualified for the support for one or more months.

Under the “deeming rule” a business that has qualified for the CEWS for one month can automatically qualify for the following month, even if they don’t meet the criteria for the second month, an investigation by the World-Spectator has revealed.

The CEWS provides a 75 per cent wage subsidy for businesses that have seen a significant decline in income.