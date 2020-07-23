Apple News+ adds The Globe and Mail, Le Devoir

Le Devoir and The Globe and Mail are now available to Apple News+ subscribers, reports Media in Canada.

The subscription service, which gives users access to hundreds of magazines, newspapers, and premium digital publishers, first rolled out last year. Among the first Canadian publications to bet on the service were Chatelaine, Maclean’s and the Toronto Star. Le Devoir is officially the first French-language paper on the app.

Brian Myles, general manager of Le Devoir, says this is a good fit for both Apple News + and the newspaper, since both run on a subscription model. Myles has long believed that the paper’s success hinges largely on subscriber loyalty, and that although advertising does play a part in the company’s future, donation and subscriptions help it not depend on ads as the market fluctuates.