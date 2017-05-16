Changes coming to Kelowna’s Daily Courier

The Daily Courier & Penticton Herald are returning to their roots, by combining its Saturday and Sunday editions into a single paper that can be read and enjoyed all weekend long.

The improved Okanagan Weekend, with the first edition to be delivered Saturday, June 3, will include familiar features from both papers. It will also be noticeably larger. For example, the expanded ‘A’ section will feature more local, national and world news. The ‘B’ section will include a larger sports section, expanded opinions and letters to the editors, plus, in continuation from Friday’s popular 'wheels' section.

There will also be ‘C’ and ‘D’ sections.

While the Sunday edition will be discontinued, the regular Sunday columnists will be added to the Okanagan Weekend and Monday editions. The paper will also be adding a 'life & leisure' section to the Weekend, along with recipes for foodies to enjoy.

The last Okanagan Sunday edition will run on May 28.