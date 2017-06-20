Changes happening at the National Post

The Monday paper schedule at the National Post will be changing, effective immediately. While the publication will still appear in digital form, but Postmedia's senior vice president Gerry Nott says the strategic decision is a “logical next step” in the transition to a more digital news landscape, writes Media in Canada.

The National Post hasn't published on Mondays during the summer months for eight years.

This year, however, it will not resume the print edition on Mondays when the summer ends. Instead, the news organization will introduce a Monday ePaper edition starting July 3. That's the one of many digital improvements coming to the publication.

For example, the National Post and Financial Post will launch new websites, followed by mobile apps later in June that will significantly enhance the digital experience for readers. As well, a new 'Financial Data' section on the Financial Post mobile site and apps will offer business users the data they need at their fingertips 24/7.

You can read all about the new suite of digital products coming online here.