Digital revenue grows at Postmedia

Postmedia's Q1 results show continued revenue growth in digital advertising compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $156.7 million as compared to $171.3 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $14.6 million or 8.5%. The revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue of $12.9 million or 16.8% and print circulation revenue of $3.1 million or 5.8%.

Digital revenue increased by $2.8 million or 8.7% in the quarter with digital advertising revenue up 11.1%, the same growth rate of digital advertising over the last twelve months.

