Empire-Advance celebrates 135 years of service

The year 2020 marks 135 years of service for the Empire-Advance. To kick off the celebrations the newspaper is publishing a special 40-page issue filled with news articles, photos and ads from our archives.

"It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the Town of Virden over the last 135 years," the paper writes. "Delivering community news is the core of what we do and we couldn’t do it without the help of our generous advertisers, wonderful staff and you, the community."