The Flamborough Review celebrates 99 years of service to its community

Ninety-nine years ago, the Waterdown Review (renamed the Flamborough Review in 1974 to reflect the implementation of regional government) was born.

Currently owned by Metroland Media, the newspaper is looking pretty good for its age.

"Local newspapers, like the Review, remain fixed at the heart of their communities," writes Nathan Tidridge, past president, Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society in a recent op-ed.

"The Flamborough Review continues to be our eyes and ears, and a benefit and credit to our community. In a world that is becoming increasingly tangible and remote, they are physically still here, literally on Main Street, recording the stories that make this place home."

