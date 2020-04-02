Get #TogetherLocal and support local businesses

Torstar has announced a new program called #togetherlocal, in an effort to support local businesses during these challenging times.

The program will offer savings of up to 50 per cent on gift certificates to local businesses.

The program was created to help address some of the hardships many local businesses are facing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim is to provide readers of Torstar publications with an opportunity to support businesses in their community at greatly reduced prices.

For more information, you can visit: www.togetherlocal.ca.

The program will run for four days this week, starting today and closing Sunday, April 5.