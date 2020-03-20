How are you keeping your community in the loop during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Around the globe, news organizations are undertaking many different strategies to ensure that the public remains informed about the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it is removing paywalls on COVID-19 stories, or making updates more easily available to those who aren't subscribers, it is clear how news organizations are performing a vital public service during these challenging times.

At News Media Canada, we're compiling a list of the creative and innovative ways our members are keeping Canadians in the loop. We hope you can spare a moment in these hectic days to share with us how you are making sure your readers, and communities, are kept well informed.

Please send us an email to: info@newsmediacanada.ca. We'll be compiling submissions and feature the efforts of different members in future editions of our weekly newsletter.