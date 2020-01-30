Local news site set to launch in Ontario

Village Media has announced that its next local news site, MidlandToday.ca, will be launching on February 12, 2020.

Village Media currently operates local newsrooms in nearby Orillia, Barrie, Collingwood, and Bradford.

Village Media believes local journalism helps to bring people together, and that everyone deserves to be informed about what is going on in their community. Every day, MidlandToday will publish local stories written by local journalists.

