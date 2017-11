News on News will be taking a short break from landing in your inboxes while we undertake a redesign.

While this work is being undertaken, we'll continue to update our website and social channels with all the latest industry news to keep you in the know. We'll also be transmitting urgent news to you via member bulletins.

If you aren't already following us on Facebook and Twitter, we strongly encourage you to do so.

We can't wait to present to you our fresh new look as we head into 2018.