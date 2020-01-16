Richmond News will continue to deliver on all fronts in 2020

Richmond News publisher Alvin Chow has a lot of plans in store for 2020.

On the back of recent statistics received from Vividata – a leading Canadian cross-media consumer research agency – the combined readership of the print and digital Richmond News products actually went up.

“More than six out of 10 people in Richmond, aged 18 and over, read the Richmond News,” revealed Chow.

In looking ahead at the year ahead, Chow cast his mind back to the hysteria 20 years ago, as the world worried over the upcoming Y2K and how technology would cause a global economic meltdown.

“The world kept going and technology kept going. The way I see next year is how the newspaper can use that technology to deliver the news to our readers,” Chow explained.

“This leads me to think, how are we going to integrate both the digital and print products into 2020?

“Working with Google analytics and data is going to help us work out what a typical reader likes in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening. We need to cater to their needs, as well as obviously having breaking news.”

You can read more about what's in store for the Richmond News here.