The Biggar Independent has new owners

It is time to bid farewell to Daryl and Peg Hasein, owners and publishers of Saskatchewan's Biggar Independent. Both have selflessly volunteered countless hours to the industry, News Media Canada, and to the SWNA. Their dedication and deep friendship will definitely be missed and we wish them the absolute best in their retirement.

We welcome the new owners, Dale and Trudy Buxton of Biggar. The opportunity to buy The Independent came along and they look forward to the challenge of learning a new enterprise and being their own boss once again.