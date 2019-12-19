The Davidson Leader has a new owner

Tara de Ryk is pleased to announce that Dan Senick will become the Publisher and Editor of The Davidson Leader.

Senick was the winner of the Leader's innovative “Win Your Own Publication” contest.

The contest proved to be successful in not only finding a new publisher for The Davidson Leader, but also in sparking interest in local news and a discussion on the importance of local newspapers to the communities and people they serve.

“I received more than a dozen entries and I interviewed several whom I thought were good candidates,” de Ryk said.

“I picked Dan because of his experience in the community newspaper industry and the fact he is bringing with him a team of seasoned newspaper people who have the skill set needed to maintain and improve The Davidson Leader.”

You can learn more about Senick, his team, and future plans for the Leader here.