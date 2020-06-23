This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Cover Bad News Using Good Judgment

Arguably, the toughest part of any job in journalism is exercising the right judgment with respect to news coverage.

So many decisions by so many players are required every single day, in determining how the news should be reported, packaged and shared, or even whether something should be reported at all. And that’s where judgment comes in.

In this video/audio series and compendium white paper, veteran news editor Jim Pumarlo will help reporters and editors navigate the balance between reporting bad news while also using good judgment.

Jim spent nearly 27 years in two community newspapers in Minnesota – in Red Wing on the state’s Wisconsin border, and in International Falls on the state’s Canadian border. For the majority of that time, he steered the news coverage as editor. He is passionate about community newspapers and believes that community newspapers still play a vital role in today’s fractured media landscape.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.