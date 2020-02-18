This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Optimize Your Social Media Presence

If you imagine your community as akin to the wheel of a bicycle, you want its newspaper to function as the all-important hub with spokes radiating both out from, and into, the centre.

The name of the game, of course, is to get folks to connect with your journalism, to communicate with your reporters, to seek out your stories and ultimately to boost the bottom line.

In this audio interview and follow-up white paper, host Amanda Bates interviews publisher and editor Tim Shoults, whose experience with managing digital strategy for Glacier Media has led him to several conclusions about the 5 Ws of social media for the newspaper industry.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.