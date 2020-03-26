Toronto Star launches daily news podcast “This Matters”

What’s happening? And why should you care?

Those are the questions that “This Matters,” the first daily news podcast from the Toronto Star, aims to answer. “This Matters,” will look at all types of important stories and ideas of interest to Canadians, every day, Monday to Friday.

Each episode will publish at 5 p.m. every weekday and will be live and available for free on thestar.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcasting platforms. Each episode will be 15-20 minutes, covering one topic in depth.

In the coming months, the Star plans to launch additional podcasts in areas such as serialized investigations and special newsroom projects.

The launch is part of Torstar’s transformation investments in improving and launching digital products for consumers and clients, built by investing in new digital platforms, new digital partnerships and in first-party data capabilities.

Hosts Adrian Cheung, Saba Eitizaz and Raju Mudhar, along with Star journalists and outside experts, will bring a new dimension to the Star’s award-winning reporting and analysis on the social, cultural, political and economic stories shaping communities today.

Podcasting is here to stay. More than 26 per cent of Canadians report listening to podcasts on a monthly basis, according to the 2019 Canadian Podcast Listener report. As smart speakers and other audio devices become more prominent in homes, the numbers are likely to rise even further.