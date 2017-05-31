Toronto Star takes steps to address reader trust

Earlier this month, Kathy English, the public editor of the Toronto Star, posted a column that the publication has struck a committee that will examine how to increase reader trust.

"I am pleased to tell you that the Star’s newsroom has stepped up with an important new initiative aimed at increasing the trust readers have in the Star and creating greater understanding of the Star’s journalism," she wrote.

If you have recommendations for this 'trust committee', please contact trust@thestar.ca with your thoughts.