News Media Canada partners with Newspapertraining.ca

News Media Canada members can now take advantage of online education provided by Newspapertraining.ca.

Built by the BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association in partnership with News Media Canada, Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created by community newspapers for community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind—from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more. The goal of Newspapertraining.ca is to provide a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.

Reserve your spot to get hundreds of hours of content tailor-made for all newspaper staff. Register your newspaper at Newspapertraining.ca and get access to exclusive training modules with interviews, white papers, audio and video.

This week's featured courses:

Money Making Ideas for Newspapers

Candide Gregoire, General Manager at Newspaper Toolbox, will show you how to implement a fresh revenue-growth strategy at your publication and show off some examples of the best money-making ideas used at newspapers in Canada and the U.S. Hear a step-by-step guide to creating an ad campaign with Toolbox.

How to cover bad news using good judgment

Arguably, the toughest part of any job in journalism is exercising the right judgment with respect to news coverage. So many decisions by so many players are required every single day, in determining how the news should be reported, packaged and shared, or even whether something should be reported at all. And that’s where judgment comes in.

In this video/audio series and compendium white paper, veteran news editor Jim Pumarlo will help reporters and editors navigate the balance between reporting bad news while also using good judgment.

For more information, visit Newspapertraining.ca or contact Kerry Slater at kerry@bccommunitynews.com.