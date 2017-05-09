News Media Canada signs group letter to Prime Minister Trudeau on press freedom

News Media Canada has signed on to a letter campaign organized by Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, in response to statements made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on World Press Freedom Day.

The letter calls on the PM to demonstrate his commitment to press freedom by supporting Bill S-231, the Journalistic Source Protection Act, which passed first reading in the House of Commons last week.

On April 26 Reporters Without Borders released the 2017 World Press Freedom Index, which ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom afforded to journalists. This year Canada fell from 18th to 22nd place.

Only two years ago, Canada was ranked in the top 10.

You can read the full letter to the Prime Minister here.