Editorial changes announced at Abbotsford News

For the past four months, The Abbotsford News newsroom has been led by acting editor Ken Goudswaard while Andrew Holota, editor since 2009, has been involved in a province-wide launch of new editorial software and websites for Black Press publications.

With that project now complete, Holota will continue his new role on the provincial digital team as Editorial Director, Black Press BC.

Goudswaard, formerly the editor of the Chiliwack Times for 17 years, will carry on with full editor’s responsibilities for the Abbotsford News.

