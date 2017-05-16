Former publisher gets (friendly) grilling for charity

Peter Padbury, the former publisher and ad manager of the Cornwall Standard-Freeholder, was roasted at a local charity fundraiser by former newsroom colleagues.

“Now that you’re retired, it’s time to change your mindset,’’ said one of the roasters, former Standard-Freeholder publisher Milton Ellis, helping Padbury out of a sports coat and into a flashy new top. “There, now you’re starting to look the part. . .and after, what, three or four months of retirement, that’s a (size) two extra large.’’

Padbury was being honoured at a dinner and roast presented by Club Optimiste de la region de Cornwall, with proceeds going to the Children’s Treatment Centre. You can read all about the evening's proceedings here.