Former publisher gets (friendly) grilling for charity

Peter Padbury, the former publisher of the Cornwall Standard-Freeholder

Peter Padbury, the former publisher and ad manager of the Cornwall Standard-Freeholder, was roasted at a local charity fundraiser by former newsroom colleagues.

“Now that you’re retired, it’s time to change your mindset,’’ said one of the roasters, former Standard-Freeholder publisher Milton Ellis, helping Padbury out of a sports coat and into a flashy new top. “There, now you’re starting to look the part. . .and after, what, three or four months of retirement, that’s a (size) two extra large.’’

Padbury was being honoured at a dinner and roast presented by Club Optimiste de la region de Cornwall, with proceeds going to the Children’s Treatment Centre. You can read all about the evening's proceedings here.

 

