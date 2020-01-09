Globe and Mail publisher named to Order of Canada

Phillip Crawley, the long-time publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail has been named as one of the 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

Crawley was made a Member of the Order “for his contributions to journalism and for his innovative leadership in the news publishing industry.” He said there were many people who should be sharing the honour with him.

“I’ve been in the business for more than 50 years and have been blessed by the support and guidance of colleagues, some no longer with us,” he said. “I want to thank the staff of The Globe and Mail over the last 21 years ... I stand on their shoulders. And I want to thank especially my wife and family ... success is only possible through them having my back. This recognition is a tribute to all of the above, and to Canada, a land of opportunity and fairness.”