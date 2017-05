Brian Reid, an entrepreneur, journalist, and former editor at several newspapers, including the Globe and Mail, the Cambridge Times, and the Waterloo Region Record died on April 20 from a heart attack.

"He was really smart, one of the smartest people I've known," said long time friend and fellow journalist, Barb Aggerholm. "He challenged me."

The Waterloo Region Record has a wonderful profile of Brian that is well worth a read. You can access it here.