Judy Creighton remembered as trailblazing journalist

Long-time Canadian Press food writer Judy Creighton died last week. She was 81 years old.

In the wake of her death, journalists and culinary tastemakers are calling Ms. Creighton a “beacon” who burst the confines of the “women’s section” to bring meat-and-potatoes issues to the front pages of Canada’s newspapers.

Ms. Creighton died on May 4 of pneumonia complications at an assisted living facility in Burlington, Ont., according to her family.

