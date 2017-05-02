Petrou selected as 2018 Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellow

Michael Petrou, a freelance reporter formerly of numerous publications, including the National Post and the Ottawa Citizen, has been selected as the 2018 Martin Wise Goodman Nieman Fellow.

The prestigious fellowship, based at Harvard University, educates leaders in journalism and elevates the standards of the profession through special programs that convene scholars and experts in all fields.

Petrou will study the media environment in the contested political spaces of Eastern Europe and elsewhere. He will research how Russia and Western nations try to shape accepted narratives and the democratizing opportunities presented by new technologies and media platforms. He had previously been selected as this year's R. James Travers Foreign Corresponding Fellowship.