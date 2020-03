Colleen Sparrow, currently the publisher of the Prince George Citizen, will be leaving her post next month.

Sparrow has spent 29 years with the publication. Sparrow became the first female publisher in The Citizen's 104-year history in February 2012. Before that she had served as the newspaper's circulation director for 10 years. She started her Citizen career in 1991 in the business office.

We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career!